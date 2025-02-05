Additional ambulance station planned for city

Yorkshire Ambulance Service wants to build a new station for its staff and vehicles [BBC]

Plans have been submitted for a "much needed" new ambulance station in Hull.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) said it wanted to convert an existing warehouse on Sissons Way, off Clough Road.

A spokesperson from YAS added the development would provide: "much-needed space, modern amenities and introduction of ambulance vehicle preparation facilities."

If approved by Hull City Council the base would be in addition to ambulance stations in East Hull, West Hull, and Sutton Fields.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the poor condition of some YAS buildings in Hull and improvements to patient care were identified as priorities for investment.

A spokesperson from YAS said: "Any new station will be developed to work alongside the existing network of strategically placed 'standby points' across the city."

Parking spaces already on site would be used to accommodate YAS vehicles and 24 additional staff parking spaces created if the plans were approved.

