Adel man killed in Madison County crash

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Judy Cameron still remembers getting the telegram that marked her first offer to fly planes for a major commercial carrier. Pacific Western Airlines had come calling, writing her a "congratulations" and inviting her to sit down with the interview board. "When I walked into the room, everyone's face was very distraught," Cameron recalled. “It turned out that they had wanted to hire me, but it had been vetoed by someone higher up when they realized I was female.” Forty-five years later,