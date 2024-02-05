Adel man killed in Madison County crash
Adel man killed in Madison County crash
Adel man killed in Madison County crash
MONTREAL — Judy Cameron still remembers getting the telegram that marked her first offer to fly planes for a major commercial carrier. Pacific Western Airlines had come calling, writing her a "congratulations" and inviting her to sit down with the interview board. "When I walked into the room, everyone's face was very distraught," Cameron recalled. “It turned out that they had wanted to hire me, but it had been vetoed by someone higher up when they realized I was female.” Forty-five years later,
Battery swapping in China might help rescue America's EV revolution. Anxieties over range and charging are putting drivers off going electric.
North Carolina has one of the highest rates of children killed in unintentional shootings in the nation.
William Brown took his own life in jail at the age of 16 despite never having been convicted of a crime.
Winnipeg police say they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a bus driver with a bag full of groceries. Police say they responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday for an agitated man on board a Winnipeg Transit bus. They say the alleged assault was taking place as officers arrived and a quick arrest followed. Winnipeg police say the suspect demanded the driver drop him off at a stop not on the route. They allege the man became enraged and threatened to stab the bus driver when he said
Trevor Croft, left, and Shawn Bath of the Clean Harbour Initiative helped secure the shipwreck found at Cape Ray. In this photo, Bath is holding a copper pipe that was taken from the vessel. (Submitted by Trevor Croft)The divers of Newfoundland's Clean Harbour Initiative are usually pulling trash from the ocean, but they recently got to help secure an ancient shipwreck found near Cape Ray — which could help shed light on the mystery of where it came from.The ragged, overturned hull emerged last
Having an open mind about brand reputation, space, performance, looks and even price is a great thing to carry when you're on the prowl for a used car, but having detailed reliability data from...
Does the cold affect your EV’s battery performance and range? Are EVs harder to handle in snow? Here’s what you need to know about winter EV driving.
PARIS (AP) — Parisians voted Sunday to muscle SUVs off the French capital's streets by making them much more expensive to park, the latest leg in a drive by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the host city for this year's Olympic Games greener and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists. More than 54% of the votes cast in the low-turnout election supported the measure to triple parking fees for large SUV drivers from out of town to 18 euros ($19.50) per hour in the city's center, according to
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — As Wesley Mlaskoch motored his snowmobile across a mountain in the Montana backcountry, the slope above him collapsed into a thick slab and began rushing down the hillside. He had triggered an avalanche. Within seconds, the fury of accelerating snow flipped the snowmobile on top of him, threatening to bury Mlaskoch in the slide’s debris. The Willow River, Minnesota, man survived the recent accident near Yellowstone National Park after pulling a cord on his backpack to tr
A man accused of being involved in the deadly pursuit that left a Florida Highway Patrol officer dead was charged with 12 counts, including a pair of murder charges, during a court appearance Saturday.
T&C took Lexus's completely redesigned SUV into a mud pit in Arizona
Congress has done “absolutely nothing” to prevent future train derailments like the East Palestine disaster, said Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.).
A New Hampshire middle schooler is home from the hospital one day after she was hit by a car while crossing the road to her school bus.
You might think spending more on a vehicle means fewer hassles and headaches. After all, doesn't a high price tag equate to a higher-quality design and streamlined mechanics that will keep your car on...
A man is dead after a shooting on a Massachusetts highway Saturday night, authorities said.
Namibia sees a smooth transition of power following the death in office of Hage Geingob at 82.
These are the top 5 SUVs with the best gas mileage according to the EPA. This list only includes vehicles with internal combustion engines and they are all plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
You should only reheat rice ONCE, according to Dr. DeDecker.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed drones destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.