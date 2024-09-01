Adele announces indefinite break from music: ‘You won’t see me for an incredibly long time’

Adele has announced that she will be taking an extended break from music when she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November.

Addressing the audience at her final show in Munich on Saturday evening (31 August), the “Easy On Me” singer told fans that she has 10 remaining shows in Vegas, but after that, they won’t see her for “an incredibly long time”.

The 36-year-old explained that she has been touring and performing non-stop for almost three years, and that she’s ready to get back to “living my life”.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” the singer said through tears. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

She explained that while Munich was meant to conclude her tour, she has 10 more shows to deliver to fans in Vegas who missed out when she fell ill at the beginning of the run in 2022.

“But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan, shared on X/Twitter. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break”

The Grammy-winner emphasised that this period has been the “longest” time she has ever performed for, and she will likely never commit to such a schedule again.

The singer announced she will remember the shows for “eternity”, before leading fans in a tearful sing-a-long of her 2011 breakout song “Someone Like You”.

Adele’s residency at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas will continue until 23 November this year. It is unknown when she will return to making music or performing again.

The past three years have seen Adele touring her Grammy-winning album 30, which saw the release of hits “I Drink Wine”, “Hold On” and “Love is a Game”. The album, released in 2021, was her first release in six years after her acclaimed third record 25.

Adele’s love ballads in 30 were written during a period of emotional tumult following the singer’s divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019. The pair had been together since 2011 and married in secret in 2018.

The pair share a son, Angelo, who was born in 2012, and they have continued to co-parent together since their split.

In the past three years while living in the US, the singer has found love again with American sports agent Rich Paul, who she started dating in 2021.

“but after that [10 shows in Vegas], i will not see you for an incredibly long time… i just need a rest. i’ve spent the last 7 years building the life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I’ve been building” — Adele pic.twitter.com/LwviKRcVAe — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 31, 2024

It is thought that the pair are soon to be married since Adele has told fans onstage that she is “engaged”, and on another occasion, she referred to Paul as her “husband”.

In an interview with Elle, Adele celebrated her relationship with Paul, noting that she’d “never been in love like this” before. “I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she told the magazine.

Earlier this year, the singer candidly shared her plans to have a family with Paul, during a monologue at a Las Vegas show.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and stuff like that and all my shows, I’m going to have a baby,” she explained. “And I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

She then told the audience about the possibility of having a baby daughter: “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as ​​her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”