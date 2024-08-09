Adele confirms engagement to Rich Paul at gig

Adele has confirmed she is now engaged to her partner Rich Paul.

After months of speculation surrounding the couple's romance, the singer shared the happy news during her residency in Munich on Friday (August 9).

In response to a sign in the audience that read: "Will you marry me?" Adele flashed her diamond ring, saying: "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married!"

Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their congratulations, with one writing: "Adele and Rich Paul have been quite the power couple, so it's great to hear that they've taken this next step in their relationship."

"The next album will be amazing. I'm ready for head-over-heels Adele," another added, while a third said: "Congratulations to Adele and Rich Paul! Wishing them a lifetime of happiness together!"

A fourth fan echoed the sentiment: "This makes me so happy, I really like Adele and Rich Paul together."

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul first went public with their romance in 2021 when they sat courtside together at an NBA game.

Adele shares her 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, while Rich Paul has three children from a previous relationship.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer opened up about first meeting Rich Paul. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she said.

"And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting, and I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own."

She continued: "He's just hilarious. He's so funny. And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

In 2022, Adele sparked engagement rumours after wearing a diamond ring at the 2022 BRIT Awards. She later addressed the speculation in an interview with Elle, saying: "I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

