Adele Explains Why Her Fans Won’t See Her For ‘An Incredibly Long Time’

Adele apparently won’t be saying hello to fans from the stage again for an “incredibly long time” after her yearslong stint in Sin City.

Speaking to fans during her final show in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, the singer, 36, doubled down on her plans to take a hiatus from music after her Las Vegas residency wraps in November.

“I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” Adele told the crowd in a clip shared on X on Saturday. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” crooner’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will resume in October for another 10 performances before the star calls it quits. Her two-year bid first kicked off in November 2022.

The Grammy winner has been locked into a 60-show deal to perform at The Colosseum, which has reportedly earned her $2 million dollars per show.

“But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she added. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

Adele first revealed her plans to step away from the spotlight back in July, noting her “tank is quite empty” from the string of shows.

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while,” she told Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service at the time, BBC reported.

Adele performed a series of concerts in Munich during select dates in August at a venue specialty built for her until her final show on Aug. 31.

She also confirmed she doesn’t have “any plans for new music at all.”

