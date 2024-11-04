Adele fangirls over Meryl Streep at Vegas residency, pays homage to 'Death Becomes Her'

The cinema becomes her — Adele, that is.

While performing at her Weekends with Adele concert residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the British pop star was starstruck when she came across actress Meryl Streep in the audience, according to fan footage shared on social media.

Adele was dressed as the film character Madeline Ashton, played by Streep in the 1992 dark comedy "Death Becomes Her." She wore a long-sleeved silver dress nearly identical to the frock worn by Ashton in the Robert Zemeckis flick, completing the elegant look with a pair of pearl earrings and a silver banded necklace.

In the clip, the Grammy-winning singer can be seen crooning her 2015 ballad "When We Were Young" before stopping at the sight of Streep. Adele curtsied and said "hello" before walking over and hugging the Oscar-winning actress.

"I love you," Adele told Streep, to which Streep responded by blowing a kiss as the singer continued to walk through the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

"Death Becomes Her" starred Streep alongside Goldie Hawn in a macabre tale about rivals Ashton and Helen Sharp (Hawn), both of whom are seduced by the power of an eternal youth potion. The film went on to gross $58.4 million at the box office.

Adele isn't the only pop star to pay homage to Streep's cult classic. Sabrina Carpenter referenced the Oscar-winning film in the music video for "Taste," which co-starred "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega.

Adele's encounter with Streep follows the singer's emotional reunion with fellow pop powerhouse Celine Dion.

During her residency show last Saturday, Adele discovered Celine Dion discreetly seated in a box by the soundboard, as captured in a video posted by @sophxadelexf1 on X. The tears flowed for both, and the two superstar singers seemed overcome as they hugged, held hands and spoke. At one point, Dion cradled Adele's face, clasped Adele's hand to her right cheek and kissed it, then leaned in for a last few words.

Both stars were done up in their diva best for the meeting, which took place in the venue built for Dion's 2003 A New Day residency. Adele donned a sweeping black gown with a portrait neckline, embellished with glistening black baubles, her hair long and loose. Dion wore a slinky black gown with an asymmetrical cut at the shoulder, a dramatic choker around her neck and her hair pulled back in a bun.

'Incredibly long': Adele reveals she's taking a break from music after Las Vegas residency ends

"Give it up for Miss Celine Dion!" a weepy Adele announced to the crowd after making her way back to the stage, and Dion stood and waved before retreating to her seat and mopping her face with tissue, being comforted by her younger sons, 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil. The audience cheered, clapped and gave a standing ovation, and in one clip, fans could be heard excitedly repeating, "Oh, my God!" as the moment unfolded.

Adele's final Weekends with Adele show is Nov. 23, and the singer says she'll take an "incredibly long hiatus" afterward. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now," she told fans at a Munich concert in August, where she announced her plan for a break.

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY

