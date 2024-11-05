Adele Is ‘Genuinely Sad' About the End of Her Las Vegas Residency: 'This Show Has Been My Best Friend'

The singer's 100th and final show takes place the weekend before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23

Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD Adele performing in Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 2022

After two successful years, Adele is "genuinely sad" about nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the "Hello" singer, 36, looked ahead as she realized there is less than a month until her final shows take place.

“This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f---ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end," Adele told the crowd, per The Sun.

The British singer previously asserted that she's taking a hiatus from performing after the residency — which has run every weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace since November 2022 after being postponed in January 2022 — telling her audience in September, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."

At her most recent residency concert, she also told the audience how much she cherished the experience, per The Sun: "They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold.”

Adele continued: "My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that."

The "Easy On Me" artist said she was "genuinely sad" the run was coming to an end.

For Adele, the residency brought her a special full-circle moment when Céline Dion showed up to one of her shows. The venue was made specifically for Dion's first Las Vegas residency in 2003.

"I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now," Adele wrote on X. "It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performing in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, 2024

Dion, 56, responded on Instagram, writing, "Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show!"

“Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all,” the Canadian singer continued.

She even acknowledged Adele's impending hiatus, adding, “I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break. You’re in a class by yourself…and you deserve all the best! Thank you forever, Adele.”