Adele plans ‘big break’ from music after upcoming shows

Adele has announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

The ”Set Fire to the Rain” singer, 36, who has spent the past two years playing a weekend residency in Las Vegas, will begin a 10-date string of gigs in Munich, Germany, in August.

After the residency, Adele has said she wants some time away from the music industry to rest and pursue other creative projects.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF, Adele said: “My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all.”

The Grammy winner continued: “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.

“You know, I don’t even sing at home at all,” she added. “How strange is that?”

Adele admitted although her run of sell-out shows at Caesar’s Palace, which seats 4,000 people, has been a success but has also taken its toll on her wellbeing.

“Even though it’s a very manageable size of crowd, it’s really been an emotional exchange,” she said of the shows.

The British singer’s residency, Weekends with Adele, has been held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas since November 2022. It is slated to conclude in November of this year.

“I’m sure I’ll feel even more like (that) every night after the shows in Munich. But it’s a positive thing. It’s just such an exchange of energy.”

The “Hello” singer also said she is nostalgic for her life before she was a global celebrity: “I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she said.

“I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That’s pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it I absolutely hate.”

She continued: “The fact that people are even interested in my songs and my voice is pretty wild. I don’t think it ever gets normal. So it’s worth it, the balance.”

Additional reporting by PA