Adele postpones all Las Vegas show dates in March due to sickness

Adele is due to begin another residency in Munich this August

Adele has postponed all of next month's shows of her ongoing Las Vegas residency after announcing she is ill.

The British singer said on social media that doctors told her to rest but did not reveal details of her illness.

The announcement comes just over five months ahead of her 10-night run of stadium shows in Munich in August.

In a statement, she said: "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency."

She explained that she had initially fallen ill at the end of her run of shows last year - all based at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace - in early November.

The residency was then due to take a break over the festive period.

But she explained that she had not got "the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed" on 19 January. Since then she has performed 12 shows.

As part of her residency contract - which is scheduled to continue until June - she performs every Friday and Saturday.

New dates for the 10 postponed shows are yet to be announced, but ticket-holders will be sent the information "asap".

The residency was initially set to start in January 2022, but was cancelled just 24 hours before the first show was due to begin and was instead launched in March of that year.

Adele said at the time she was "heartbroken" to cancel them, but added the show "ain't ready" partly because members of her team had caught Covid.

In January, the London-born singer - whose albums 19, 21, 25 and 30 have all been massive worldwide successes - announced four concerts that will take place in a specially-built stadium in Munich, in August. She has since announced a further six.

The shows will be the first time she has performed in mainland Europe since 2016. On social media at the time the shows were announced, she wrote: "I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer."