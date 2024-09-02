Adele reveals she's taking an 'incredibly long' break from music after Las Vegas residency ends

Adele will miss her fans "terribly," but she's ready for a much-needed break from music after she wraps her Las Vegas residency later this year.

The "Make You Feel My Love" singer concluded her Munich residency Saturday and at the end of her 10th show in the German city, she told fans we won't hear from her after her Weekends With Adele shows conclude in Las Vegas this fall.

"I've really enjoyed performing … it's been three years now, which is the longest I've done and probably the longest I'll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency … but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," the 36-year-old said of her planned extended hiatus.

"And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years, and I'll really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing," Adele said via a TikTok video filmed at the concert. "I just need a rest."

Becoming visibly emotional onstage as she spoke, she said, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building and I will miss you terribly."

The Grammy winner wrapped her Munich residency, which began Aug. 2, this weekend, and played at the open-air venue Messe München. Adele's Munich shows marked the first time she has performed in "mainland Europe" since 2016, per the website for the residency.

Back in the States, the "Easy On Me" singer will perform her final 10 shows of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23.

Her residency began in November 2022 and by the time it ends this fall, she will have performed 100 shows in total − despite a few hiccups and rescheduled shows.

This isn't the first fans have heard of Adele saying she'll step away from performing and recording new music.

In a July interview with German outlet ZDF, Adele said she plans to focus on "other creative things."

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she told the outlet. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele announces break from music after Vegas residency ends