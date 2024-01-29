Adele Roberts praised by Dancing On Ice viewers as she returns after mother's death

Radio presenter Adele Roberts is competing on this year's Dancing On Ice (PA Wire)

Adele Roberts has been praised by Dancing On Ice viewers for returning to the ice following the death of her mother.

The former BBC Radio 1 host took to Instagram following her emotional first performance and revealed that her mother had passed away.

Now returning to the ice for a second time, the I’m A Celebrity alum impressed both judges and viewers during Movie week for her Matrix inspired choreography.

The broadcaster earned an impressive score, 29 out of 40, which placed her joint second on the show's leader board.

On the back of her performance, fans took to Twitter/X to applaud her brave return to the series amid her personal heartbreak.

One viewer penned: “OMG Adele is amazing on the ice, just a natural.”

“Adele is INCREDIBLE,” another posted while a third added: “Every week Adele skates - I will apparently be in tears.”

A fourth viewer added: “LOVE LOVE LOVE Adele! She is amazing! So proud of her a true inspiration.”

Earlier this month, Roberts revealed her debut performance on the ITV series was a tribute to her late mother, who passed away on January 4 aged 61.

At the time, the 44-year-old broke down in tears as the judges revealed her score of 27.5 for her debut routine to Clearly by Grace VanderWaal.

After the performance, Roberts shared a touching picture showing her mother her ice skates, alongside a video of her showing her mother a recording of her practising the routine.

“Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful Mum, Jackie Roberts,” she wrote on Instagram.

The TV star, who is the eldest of six siblings, added: “I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional.

“My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much. Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine … and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour.”

She continued: “To my family. Thank you for keeping my head up and for giving me the strength to carry on. Thank you also to all the amazing people who came to help us say goodbye to her this week. You brought us so much comfort standing by our side.

“Thank you to the whole incredible Dancing On Ice team for guiding me through one of the toughest weeks of my life. Especially you @markhanretty.

“I know how much you wanted to help me do my mum proud and I know it would have been playing on your mind all night. You are incredible.

“Thank you for teaching me to dance, to skate and joy of expressing emotion through my body. Your sport is so beautiful. I still can’t believe tonight happened.

“Thank you to every single person who has supported us so far. We are absolutely blown away by your encouragement and kindness. Mark and I are truly grateful and we promise to keep trying our best and give it 100%.

“And to my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love. I shall think of you and miss you every day of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again.”