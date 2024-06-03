Adele slams fan for homophobic shout

The Someone Like You singer marked the start of Pride Month during her show at Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Saturday when an audience member shouted "pride sucks". In footage obtained by TMZ.com, Adele responded by saying: "Did you come to my f**king show and say, 'Pride sucks?' Are you f**king stupid? Don't be so f**king ridiculous. If you've got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" Fans cheered the response from the British superstar, who has been an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.