Adele Thanks Her Son Angelo, Rich Paul & More at Final Vegas Show: 'Don't Know When I'm Going to Perform Again'

The 16-time Grammy winner has concluded the final show of her Weekends with Adele residency, which she kicked off in November 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performing on Aug. 2, 2024 in Munich, Germany

Adele will no longer be saying "Hello" to Las Vegas each weekend, after now concluding her two-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 16-time Grammy winner, 36, bid farewell to fans and paid tribute to loved ones during the final show of her Weekends With Adele concert series on Saturday, Nov. 24.

During her last performance, Adele spoke candidly with her audience about what's next for her and shared some sweet words for her 14-year-old son Angelo and partner Rich Paul.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f------ hate touring," Adele said through tears in fan-captured footage shared on X (formerly Twitter). "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits. ... Thank you for being patient for me."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Jan. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas

Adele then shared a message for her "husband" Paul, 43. (The pair took their relationship public in the summer of 2021, and Adele has previously referred to the sports agent as her husband during the residency shows.)

"Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do," she said. "There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained ... so I appreciate that."

While the vocalist admitted on stage that she was "emotional" to wrap her final show, she revealed that she actually "got closure when Celine Dion came to my show."

Dion, 56, previously appeared in the crowd at Adele's Oct. 26 show at the Colosseum, where the pair embraced and Adele got tearful over the moment.

"I cried for a whole week. A whole week," Adele recalled. "It was just such a full-circle moment for me. Because that's the only reason I ever wanted to be in here."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Jan. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas

The "Someone Like You" singer then turned her attention to her fans, telling them that the residency has been "wonderful" and that she'll "miss it terribly."

"I will miss you terrible. I don't know when I'm next going to perform again," she said. "I'm not doing anything else. I'm actually s------ myself about what I am going to do. I don't have any f------ plans."

"Of course, I'll be back. The only thing I'm good at is singing and things like that. I just don't know when I want to next come on stage, but I love you," Adele added. "I know it's a real task to come to Vegas to see someone play. It's just what I needed for this season of my life."

Adele kicked off her Vegas residency in November 2022. According to the BBC, her final gig also marked her 100th Weekends with Adele show.

Adele previously told fans earlier in November that she was "genuinely sad" about the residency's conclusion.

She had also asserted in September that she'd be taking a hiatus from performing after the shows wrap.

