Adele wants a baby girl with Rich Paul

Cover Media

The Someone Like You singer, who has been dating the sports agent since 2021, told her Las Vegas crowd that she plans to have a baby once she's finished her work commitments. "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," she said, according to Mail Online. "I want a girl because I've already got a boy." Reflecting on what their mother-daughter relationship might be like, Adele continued, "I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world...

