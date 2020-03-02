The Adidas Copa Nationale Is a Modern Skate Shoe That Isn't Just For Skaters

If you follow the world of sneakers, then you're well aware that Adidas Skateboarding has been on a certifiable hot streak since last year. Between signature sneakers for team riders Tyshawn Jones and Blondey McCoy and covetable collaborations with in-the-know labels like All Timers and more prominent names like Palace, the Three Stripes have managed to woo skaters and sneakerheads alike. Now, with the sleek-looking Copa Nationale, Adidas appears to have hit that sweet spot of function and fashion yet again.

Even though the royal blue sneaker was designed to tackle concrete and grip tape, it doesn't look like your typical skate shoe. The inspiration for the Adidas Copa Nationale came from the brand's archive, and in particular, their low-profile indoor soccer shoes. The slimmed-down silhouette still looks more like a cleat than a skate shoe. (Trust us, that's a good thing.) But they come souped-up with functional skate-friendly details like a soft cushioned "Cloudfoam" midsole and a grip-enhanced rubber gum outsole. Plus, the ice-yellow details complement the eye-catching blue upper and pale brown sole in the best possible way.

Courtesy of Adidas More

These days, the puffy skate shoes of the 1990s and early 2000s seem to be having a moment in the fashion spotlight. The A$AP Rocky and Under Armour collaboration was mostly a replica of the monstrous Osiris D3, and the Parisian label Lavin sent a similarly puffed-up, fat-laced sneaker down the runway just last month. But the Copa Nationale silhouette is streamlined and stripped down to the bare essentials. No excess padding or volume. And by opting for a modernistic shape instead of nostalgia-heavy bulk, Adidas seems to have created a skate-inspired sneaker that stands out from the pack.

Courtesy of Adidas More

Of course, zigging when the competition zags isn't exactly a surprise for Adidas Skateboarding. With some of the most stylish skaters in the game on its roster, the brand has had the swagger to march to the beat of its own drum. (There's the young guns like Jones and McCoy, as well as older pros like the legendary Mark Gonzales, to name a few.) Time and time again, Adidas leans into distinctive, head-turning style over safe, status quo design. In this process, the Three Stripes has found itself with a lineup of covetable, well-designed kicks that you can actually skate in—but only if you're so inclined.

Courtesy of Adidas More