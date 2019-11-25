Adidas and Prada Have Reimagined One of the Sneaker World's Most Iconic Shoes

From Esquire

You know it, your friends know it, your grandpa knows it—the adidas Superstar sneaker. The know-it-by-sight shoe—three stripes on white canvas—has been an all-timer almost ever since its debut in 1969, and it's in the club of soccer shoes that are more than acceptable to wear outside the pitch. But that also means it couldn’t hurt to have an update, right?.

Next week, adidas will unveil a collaboration with a somewhat-surprising luxury partner—Prada. Together, the two brands have created a nearly all-white, clean-looking take on the iconic Superstar sneaker—which is intended as a homage to the shoe’s original design. Prada wrote in a press release about the collaboration:

[adidas and Prada is] A partnership about manufacturing, a salute to the 50 years of the Superstar, an impeccable style icon—which does not require being re-designed—having crossed boundaries and challenged definitions through five decades.

Photo credit: Adidas/Prada More

As part of the release, the brands will also unveil the Prada Bowling bag for adidas, which, just like its take on the Superstar, will echo the OG adidas gym bag. It’s made with calf leather with a sports nylon strap, with the same mostly-white-with-black-detail look. “This pair of styles—each with a fundamental duality at their core—has been evolved from their sports and subcultural roots into modern luxury,” Prada and adidas also wrote of the new gym bag and Superstar sneakers.

Prada for adidas Limited edition, which will be capped at 700 pieces, will be available for purchase on December 4. Pricing information is not available yet—but we'll let you know when we do.

