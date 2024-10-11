ADK Cares Hurricane Relief holds donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
The amount she got ‘won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.’
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
Hurricane Milton "was significant, but thankfully this was not the worst case scenario," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.
