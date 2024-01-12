Admin for Essex to initiate process of declaring land adjacent to Bridlewood Park as surplus

Essex Council approved Administration initiating the process of declaring the land adjacent to Bridlewood Park in Essex Centre as surplus and taking the necessary steps to sell the land during its December 18 meeting.

Council also approved that all funds received from the sale of the lands, less any land preparation costs, be placed in the Parkland Reserve.

In the Report to Council, it notes when the Jakana Residential Subdivision was being developed, the Town accepted land for parkland purposes next to the current Bridlewood Park as part of its policy that all new residential developments require a five percent parkland dedication or cash in lieu. This property consists of approximately three-quarters of an acre.

The 2015 Parks, Recreation, and Culture Master Plan noted Bridlewood Park is adequate in amenities and any new features would be added to the current Bridlewood Park footprint and not the additional park lands. In addition. the new lands are not being utilized and do add to the annual maintenance for the Parks Division.

The Report adds in 2018, Council at the time provided the Community Services Department with the authorization to obtain pricing for the sale of the surplus lands adjacent to Bridlewood Park in Essex Centre and moved that monies received from the sale of the lands be placed in the Ward 1 Parkland Reserve Fund for future park enhancements in Ward 1.

Director of Community Services, Jake Morassut, noted the Council at the time held off on the matter due to the election.As it has been a number of years since the process was started, Morassut noted they are looking to restart the process.

He noted there was one individual previously who was opposed to this.

Administration worked with a land surveyor to draft a reference plan of the proposed lots so a plan would be in place to sell three of the four lots, which have been serviced at a cost of around $15,000. The other lot will provide for the Town to have an entrance to the park, Morassut added.

With Council’s endorsement to initiate declaring this land as surplus, this report will return to Council to finalize the process when the time is right.

Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais asked if there was a plan to mitigate flooding. She said the area already floods and is concerned about that.

Morassut noted that new developments are required to have a stormwater management plan.

Director of Infrastructure, Kevin Girard, added that it is not an unusual practice to utilize park space to flood, which would be the area retained as the park. The Town’s Stormwater Management guidelines allow flooding in parks up to a foot of rain water. Each lot would be responsible to maintain its own water through installation of rear-yard drains and shed it to the newly created storm sewer on Brien Avenue.

He suggested sending letters to neighbours to address any potential flooding issues.

McGuire-Blais noted she was not in favour of sectioning off the land with monies going into the Parkland Reserve. She would prefer to see the funds go towards buying more parkland in the Essex Centre area.

Kate Giurissevich, Director of Corporate Services, added when the Town applied for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund grant for the Essex Sports Fields, it required a $250,000 contribution. At the time, the intention was to use the funds from those lots to repay that contribution.

Noting the current cost of property, McGuire-Blais said those funds would easily cover that $250,000 contribution and wondered where the additional funds would go towards.

Morassut noted the intent would be to use it to continue to support the Essex Sports Fields.

McGuire-Blais opposed the motion presented.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press