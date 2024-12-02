Ador asserts contract validity as NewJeans decides to exit label

[Source]

Ador, the management agency of NewJeans, has rejected the group’s abrupt announcement of contract termination, asserting that their exclusive agreement remains valid until July 31, 2029.

The K-pop label’s response came after NewJeans held a press conference Thursday to reveal their decision, citing Ador’s alleged breaches, including failure to address accusations of bullying, emotional distress and the dismissal of their favored former CEO Min Hee-jin. Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe Labels, called the announcement “regrettable” and maintained it has upheld all contractual obligations, including supporting the group’s music activities and compensation.

The agency also reiterated that trust issues and demands, such as reinstating Min, were not grounds for termination and stressed the need for dialogue, claiming prior attempts to meet had failed. “We hope that even now, they can open their hearts, meet and have a sincere conversation,” Ador said, while also revealing plans for a 2025 album and world tour.

NewJeans, however, stated that continuing the partnership “would be a waste of time and would only prolong our mental distress.” The group on Friday underscored that Ador’s inability to resolve their concerns within the notice period justified their decision, declaring, “The contract is null and void.”

