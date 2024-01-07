This ‘adorable’ 3-pound cat at Utah zoo is one of world’s deadliest hunters. See it

Don’t let her tiny size or “adorable” looks fool you — Gaia, a new cat at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, is one of the world’s deadliest predators, according to wildlife experts.

The 8-month-old black-footed cat came to the zoo as part of a conservation program, zoo officials told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and boasting the biggest eyes you’ve ever seen, she may look adorable, but looks can be deceiving,” the zoo said in a news release.

Gaia, an 8-month-old black-footed cat now at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, is one of the world’s deadliest hunters, experts say.

Black-footed cats, native to Africa, can catch more prey in a single night than a leopard does in six months, Smithsonian Magazine reported.

They have a 60% success rate while hunting, compared to the 20% achieved by big cats, the zoo said.

Black-footed cats hunt mostly at night, taking advantage of their small size to stalk prey in the tall grass, the International Society for Endangered Cats Canada said.

They eat rodents, insects, spiders, reptiles, eggs and even small birds they pluck out of the sky, the organization said.

When she finishes growing up, the zoo hopes to mate Gaia with Ryder, a male black-footed cat, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The cats are classified as vulnerable and are found in the wild only in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, Smithsonian Magazine said.

Gaia, on loan from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, is now on exhibit in the zoo’s small animal building next to Ryder.

