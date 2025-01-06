Adorable Bear Rolls Around in Fresh Snow Before Heading to Bed

Storyful

An adorable brown bear was recently seen enjoying some fresh snow in their enclosure at an animal sanctuary in Otisville, New York.

This footage shows the bear, Leo, rolling around in the snow.

“It was very cold and windy,” the Orphaned Wildlife Center said on YouTube. “We had a little snow and Leo was the only one brave enough to check it out … but then he went right back to bed.”

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful

