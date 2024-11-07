Adrenaline junkie grandmother takes the plunge off 750-foot cliff
In the Republic of Karachay-Cherkess, Russia, on September 15, a brave grandmother performed an impressive rope jump from a 750-foot high cliff.
In the Republic of Karachay-Cherkess, Russia, on September 15, a brave grandmother performed an impressive rope jump from a 750-foot high cliff.
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
Donald Trump showed up to a Florida polling location with a woman social media users are saying is not his wife Melania Trump. And they are pointing to her indoor sunglasses and complete silence as “proof” of the long-held conspiracy. Medias Touch editor Ron Filipkowski shared the primary clip that’s fueling the online rumors, tweeting, “Melania’s been wearing sunglasses inside all day today.” Immediately, replies started coming in with the reasons the woman next to Trump in the thick black sung
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status,” one social media user wrote.
'No Time To Die' actor Daniel Craig gave an unexpected answer when asked who should take over as James Bond.
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
The longtime Democratic strategist previously said he's "scared to death" of another Trump term and its potentially dire consequences.
Donald Trump’s decisive presidential victory shocked Hollywood as actors, celebrities and media personalities took to social media late Tuesday and early Wednesday to share their feelings of hurt and dismay. Former “Married…With Children” star Christina Applegate said that Trump’s win threatened reproductive rights, which were already impacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. …
The GOP pundit asked Democrats to allow the president-elect to fulfill his mandate.
Okay this made me laugh.
Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.
The Harris campaign shot back at Democratic Party leadership in Philadelphia after a local party boss blamed the top of the ticket for a poor showing in the city, insisting they treated local leadership with a “lack of respect.” The feud began when Robert Brady, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, ripped Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday as being disrespectful and incompetent. Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks Democrats “probably” should have kept Joe Biden as the par
Donald Trump's niece posted two sentences online.
WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris’ election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday “not only to address supporters but to address the nation.” Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …