Adrian Lester: ‘Sometimes I’ll eat out on my own on Saturday night’

Actor Adrian Lester: 'I envy people who have a Saturday routine because as an actor, you just don't'

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices. This week: Adrian Lester

9.30am

I envy people who have a Saturday routine because as an actor, you just don’t. But I’m currently filming a Netflix drama and I have Saturdays off for a change. I start every day with a light stretch. I have to maintain a certain level of flexibility for my hobby, taekwondo.

10.30am

There’s a lovely coffee shop down the road from my flat in south London where I’ll have avocado and poached eggs with a healthy green juice. I have a slightly sweet tooth so I treat myself to a mocha too – usually I just drink black coffee at home. I go through my emails, social media and work list.

12pm

I pick up my weapons bag from my flat and head off to train and teach taekwondo at Mountview, a drama school in Peckham. It’s a one-hour community class for anyone from mums and kids to students; it’s great. I’m not famous enough to be recognised when I’m out. Occasionally I hear people whispering, ‘I think I know that guy,’ but that’s about it. To add to the confusion, you see me in a wig [as the Earl of Poynton] in the series Renegade Nell [about a highwaywoman in 18th-century England, on Disney+ now]. Somewhere in history, there was a rewriting of our view of the world that said black people weren’t invented yet. OK, there’s magic and horsemen rising out of the ground in Renegade Nell, but for a modern audience it does show a new version of history. Bridgerton did something similar.

Adrain Lester plays the Earl of Poynton in TV series Renegade Nell

2pm

I recently bought a house, which is being renovated. I try to check in on it every weekend – I’m a bit of a perfectionist. It’s very exciting and scary all at the same time. Oh, and it’s not cheap! I’m hoping to move in by June [Lester’s two grown-up daughters no longer live at home full-time, and he recently split up with his wife, writer Lolita Chakrabarti, after 35 years together].

3.30pm

I’m on a deadline for a film script called Lottery Boy. I’m working on yet another draft, which I write at my dining table. I might listen to Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast when I’m on the move. My day is full of words, whether I’m writing or reading, but this is helpful as it’s about mental wellbeing. It’s good to clear the head as it does get a bit busy up there.

6.30pm

I often meet my old friends from Rada for a drink – I shudder at the realisation I was there 30 years ago now. Or I’ll eat out on my own. I’ll go out locally to Lordship Lane in East Dulwich. I love that you can eat anywhere in the world when in London – Indian, Chinese or Italian, whatever. My favourite is a big bowl of pasta and a wine. I try not to drink every night because you’re not supposed to, but I hate that rule.

7.30pm

I’m lucky enough to be invited along to press nights at theatres I’ve previously worked at. I’ve recently seen Standing at the Sky’s Edge and Ain’t Too Proud – the Life and Times of the Temptations. It’s not just a jukebox musical; the skill of performance is excellent.

12am

I’ve got four books by my bed, including Michael Rabiger’s brilliant Directing. I also journal – sometimes at 3am.

As told to Louise Burke