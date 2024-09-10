Adrian Newey – latest: Aston Martin F1 team set to announce move for Red Bull designer

Adrian Newey is set to speak at a press conference this morning with his move to Aston Martin to be announced at the team’s Silverstone base.

The 65-year-old F1 design guru, who has been with Red Bull for 19 years, is set to sign a lucrative £20m-a-year contract with Lawrence Stroll’s team.

Newey, who will leave Red Bull early next year, has won 12 drivers’ and 13 constructors’ championships during a successful 30-year career in Formula One. He has previously worked for Williams and McLaren.

Ferrari, who have Lewis Hamilton joining them in 2025, were heavily linked with signing Newey but the British designer has opted to stay in the UK and will begin work on aiding Aston’s bid to become world champions, with an eye on new engine and chassis regulations in 2026.

Follow live updates from Newey’s press conference, set to start at 11am (BST):

09:35 , Kieran Jackson

Newey is seen as the key figure in Red Bull’s domination of F1 in the last three years, with his expertise in the current “ground-effect” era of car critical in Max Verstappen’s three consecutive world championships.

Yet Newey, unsettled by the furore surrounding Christian Horner and the internal politics within the team, confirmed his departure in May. He now no longer takes part in team meetings.

With F1’s engine and chassis regulations changing in 2026, Newey’s knowledge would be significant for any team able to draw upon his 30 years’ worth of experience in the sport.

Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

09:31 , Kieran Jackson

Something new.



1100 BST. pic.twitter.com/FZzZOu2p4J — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 10, 2024

Adrian Newey – latest: Christian Horner says Newey departure not reason behind Red Bull collapse

09:27 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner has insisted Adrian Newey’s shock departure is not the reason behind Red Bull’s sudden collapse – after Max Verstappen claimed he is now powerless to stop McLaren’s Lando Norris from winning the world championship.

Verstappen is now on a streak of six grands prix without a victory, while Red Bull have claimed just three wins since Newey – the British mastermind behind Verstappen’s recent dominance – announced he was leaving ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on May 5.

Newey’s exit came in the wake of the Horner scandal which rocked Red Bull, and the sport, ahead of the season.

Full story below:

09:24 , Kieran Jackson

