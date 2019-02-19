What Adult Siblings Say They Want From Their Divorced Parents

Nate says he hasn’t spoken to his father, Brian, in six months. His sister, Anna, says she has been estranged from their dad since around the time of Brian’s divorce from their mother, Libby, six years ago.
“We haven’t had a normal conversation without my mom being brought up, or you expressing to me how angry you are, and I can’t be that person for you,” she tells Brian after being reunited with him on Tuesday’s Dr. Phil.
Moving forward, Anna says she wants a “positive” relationship with her dad.
“What would it feel like if you knew you were having an event and they could both show up, and you didn’t have to wonder, ‘Oh God, is this going to be a meltdown?’” Dr. Phil asks the siblings.
“That would be everything,” replies Nate.
“It’s all we want,” Anna says.
What do Brian and Libby say when Dr. Phil asks, “What’s it like for the two of you to know that the thing they want most in life – you have the ability to give them?”
