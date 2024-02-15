In advance of the DTES memorial march, Desirae Cardinal braids women’s hair for strength

Desirae Cardinal is a powerhouse. She paints murals, styles hair, and speaks at a speed that keeps you alert, despite nearly losing her voice.

It’s why one of her red and black nail extensions snapped, she explains — she “got deep” into the wall-sized mural she’s painting at Sheway. The facility on “Vancouver’s” Downtown Eastside offers health and social services to pregnant women and mothers who have past or present issues with substance use.

On Tuesday, Cardinal — who is Cree from amiskwaciwâskahikan (Edmonton) — was braiding the residents’ hair in preparation for the Annual Women’s Memorial March.

In the large common room, where Cardinal sets up her hairsprays, gels and ribbons, large circular tables are occupied by mothers and babies socializing, eating and playing. Despite all the activity, it’s a peaceful retreat that feels a world away from the noise of East Hastings.

Not long after Cardinal places a sign-up sheet on her table, women approach to add their names. To help with anonymity, a backdrop was placed behind them, protecting the space and the mothers using it.

For everyone around her, Cardinal is quick-witted and full of laughter. But February is a difficult time of year for urban Indigenous women.

“My heart hurts,” said Cardinal.

Like other women at Sheway, Cardinal is mourning her relatives, and February is a time to remember and honour the lives of missing and murdered women, girls, two-spirit and trans people (MMIWG2S).

“When we braid, it’s the time that we feel most strong within our spirit,” said Cardinal.

“The three braids are for strength, pride, and love, and being able to carry yourself in that way.”

Cardinal began braiding when she was nine-years-old.

“Grandma wasn’t good at braiding.” she told the table.

“If you’re gonna make it lumpy and sore you might as well make it good, grandma!”

When Cardinal taught herself to braid, her grandmother passed the duty down to her and she’s braided ever since.

Cardinal, who is 36, grew up in the child “welfare” system. She’s been living in East Vancouver since the 1990s.

In the early 2000s, Cardinal turned her passion for braiding into a career. By 2008, she earned a degree as a hair-stylist at Vancouver Community College.

“I was top of my class,” she said.

When asked if she had braided elsewhere for the Women’s March, a choir of voices around the room began listing locations they’d seen her braiding. The Union Gospel Mission, the Mothers Centre, the Friendship Centre — the list went on.

“I do this because we’re stronger when we’re together,” said Cardinal.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna be like [for the Memorial March], but seeing these braids over and over again is gonna help.”

