Adventist Health in Marysville suspends visitor access
A Marysville hospital suspended its access to visitors, noting that the restriction was not related to an outbreak.
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
TORONTO — A Toronto woman is accused of killing three people over three days – allegedly targeting two of them at random – in three different southern Ontario cities this week, police said Friday as investigators work to determine if she could be linked to any other cases across the province.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago, the culmination of a roughly two-week trial that saw both the singer and his accuser paint starkly different pictures of what happened.
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
Images of Matej Radelic restraining the three distressed children made global headlines in March.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
The British businessman and his 18-year-old daughter were among seven people who died after the 'Bayesian' went down in the water in mid-August
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.
A California vineyard owner is suing Santa Clara County after officials fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property for years. Michael Ballard, whose family owns Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards in a town south of San Francisco, alleges he was fined a total of more than $120,000 after the county said he violated local zoning laws that ban anyone from living in an RV on public or private property, according to the The Mercury News. Marcelino Martinez, manager of the vineyard, which is around 2.6 million square feet (243,000 square meters), said his family lost their lease on a trailer they were living in years ago and had limited options for affordable housing in the area.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A mum has decided to give birth to her baby with a rare terminal illness despite doctors' warnings he likely won't survive more than a day. Madysen Wilcox, 29 and her husband Darrin, 34, were shocked to hear third baby had alobar holoprosencephaly - a brain disorder - at their 18 week scan. They were told the condition was fatal - and in the unlikely scenario he survived to birth, his life would be very short. And after initially deciding to terminate the pregnancy they changed their mind. Against the odds, Madysen will give birth to her son, Charlie, on Friday (4/10) via a scheduled induction. With just 1 in 10,000 cases making it to birth, he is unlikely to survive much longer. But the couple from Smithfield, Utah, are going ahead after praying for answers.
'This is one of the toughest parts of his job: when people abandon their pets,' Okla. County Deputy Sheriff Joe Hager said
A jury has found Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago.
A 21-year-old woman kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq a decade ago was freed from Gaza this week in a secret operation months in the making that involved Israel, the United States and Iraq, officials said. The woman is a member of the ancient Yazidi religious minority mostly found in Iraq and Syria which saw more than 5,000 members killed and thousands more kidnapped in an IS campaign in 2014 that the U.N. has said constituted genocide. She was freed after more than four months of efforts that involved several attempts that failed due to the difficult security situation resulting from Israel's military offensive in Gaza, Silwan Sinjaree, chief of staff of Iraq's foreign minister, told Reuters.
Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call — a moose trapped in a backyard swimming pool. Video from Bedford shows rescuers removing a pool covering to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.