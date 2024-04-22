Advice for parents on monitoring teen safety at work

Sky News

The paediatrician behind a landmark report into transgender treatment of children has criticised the "disinformation" about her findings as she revealed she avoids travelling on public transport over security fears. Dr Hilary Cass has said the attacks on her study were "inaccurate" and "unforgivable" as it put young people "at risk". The recently-published Cass Review found that there was "remarkably weak evidence" to support gender treatments for children.