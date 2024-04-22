Advice for parents on monitoring teen safety at work
University of Regina occupational health and safety professor Sean Tucker offers tips for parents to monitor and advocate for the safety of their minor children in the workplace.
To get to the bottom of whether lace undergarments are so bad for us, we consulted doctors who specialize in vaginal health.
Dementia isn't entirely within your control, but addressing these specific habits can help.
On April 9, Disney updated their policies for guests using their Disability Access Services, or DAS Pass, sparking mixed reactions from park-goers
James Bexon knows he has less than 30 years before developing a rare form of genetic Alzheimer's.
Rhiannon Tudor and her mum Catherine got their diagnoses just days apart in 2022.
'Sometimes it makes me a little sad that I still want to hide certain aspects,' she tells PEOPLE. 'But then I remind myself that those are battle wounds'
It’s 420, or “weed day,” created to celebrate marijuana. But when it comes to weed’s impact on health, should we be celebrating or worrying? CNN asked the experts.
The actress has not disclosed the reason for her recent hospital visits, but did recently sport a "TUMMY TROUBLES SURVIVOR" T-shirt
Canadians went online with their pressing questions about their health —and we have the answers.
Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi is sharing her own breast cancer story to urge women to advocate for themselves
It's okay to choose whatever milk alternative tastes good to you, but this non-dairy option is best as a source of protein, calcium and vitamin D.
Test yourself on side effects, which states have legalized marijuana for recreational use and more.
Hitler was a hypochondriac and took his personal doctor everywhere he went.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running a new abortion ad in Alabama and working with Democrats in Arizona to provide abortion access to its residents.
The case is the Supreme Court's first chance to weigh in on the state laws restricting abortion that have gone into effect since overturning Roe v. Wade.
The paediatrician behind a landmark report into transgender treatment of children has criticised the "disinformation" about her findings as she revealed she avoids travelling on public transport over security fears. Dr Hilary Cass has said the attacks on her study were "inaccurate" and "unforgivable" as it put young people "at risk". The recently-published Cass Review found that there was "remarkably weak evidence" to support gender treatments for children.
Jackie Scully ran the London Marathon in a 10-person London bus to break a Guinness World Record.
Around the country, veterinarians are prescribing a breakthrough new arthritis drug for dogs - Librela - which is helping aging pets get moving again by easing the aches and pains of osteoarthritis. Ana Maria Cepeda, a veterinarian at North River Animal Hospital in Parrish, Fla., said her first patient was her 14-year-old pit bull mix who in the past has relied on a concoction of pain medication and supplements to cope with severe arthritis and joint issues. “It showed excellent promise on my ow
The parents of a five-month-old baby who was left struggling to breathe after contracting measles have described her "scary" ordeal as the number of cases soar. England is facing a measles emergency with 86 confirmed cases in England over the past week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It brings the total number of measles cases recorded so far this year to almost 900 - a sharp increase from 368 cases in all of 2023.
Zombie laws, in the hands of antiabortion zealots and the ultraconservative Supreme Court, are coming for more than abortion rights.