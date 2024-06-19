Advocacy groups applaud Biden's announcement
Advocacy groups are applauding Biden's announcement.
Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
‘He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star,’ the Melania confidant said of Donald Trump
Donald Trump once again shot himself in the foot while trying to mock President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, this time making up a term for the selectively edited videos that conservatives have peddled to portray Biden as feeble.During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former president brought up viral clips of Biden that have flooded right-wing media and Trump’s social media feed in recent weeks. The videos, which supposedly show the president “freezing up” or wandering off, hav
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
The longtime Democratic strategist said he would take even money on it happening.
One of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines appears to be "falling apart," an OSINT analyst said about photos of the vessel in Cuba.
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
An “upscale McDonald's” is a luxury many can't afford, he says.
The late night host was nauseated by Trump's TMI description of his shower routine.
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
The moment was reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth slightly scolding Prince William at the same event, Trooping the Colour, in 2016
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a shortcut to steer clear of a path riddled with boulders — and then stumbled into a field full of them that scientists have never seen before. On its fourth campaign since landing three years ago, the tireless rover roamed its way through a dried-up river channel called Neretva Vallis […]
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.
The Donald Trump ally appeared to be way off with her latest defense of the former president.