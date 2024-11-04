Advocate hails promise to establish Moncton mental health court

Paul Ouellet has become an unofficial advocate for many in the Moncton area fighting to get the mental health and addictions treatment they need. (Pierre Fournier/CBC - image credit)

It's been a long time coming, but mental health advocate Paul Ouellet is celebrating the new justice minister's commitment to establish a mental health court in Moncton.

"I'm extremely happy for each and every person in the province of New Brunswick suffering from mental illness and addiction," said Ouellet, a retired accountant, who has spent his adult life managing care for his three siblings who have schizophrenia.

"It's long overdue."

In an interview with Information Morning Moncton, Rob McKee reiterated his party's commitment to establish more mental health courts in the province.

"I've been advocating for Moncton for the last several years, in my role as opposition critic, and it'll certainly be on the agenda to move forward with that," said McKee.

"It has to be done. It's such a big need in in our city."

Rob McKee will be sworn in as Minister of Justice, Attorney General and the minister responsible for addictions and mental health services.

An accused may be referred to a mental health court when a judge has reason to believe that mental illness played a key role in the alleged criminal behaviour.

People who go through mental health courts are enrolled in a program, which can last up to a year, where they work on the underlying issues that may have contributed to their behaviour. The support they receive may include mental health treatment, but also support from case workers on housing, education, unemployment and addictions. And incarceration may be avoided.

Mental health courts are not a new concept in New Brunswick — one has operated in Saint John since 2000, intermittently.

Ouellet attended a session of the court a few years ago and was impressed.

"It was the best, most enjoyable four hours of my life to see how those entering the mental health court … were treated," said Ouellet.

"Totally different from someone appearing in front of a judge in a regular court. Treated with respect and dignity and compassion."

Mary Ann Campbell said an initiative like Warrant Wednesday can help free up time for police to work on other matters.

Mary-Ann Campbell, a professor of clinical psychology and criminal justice at UNBSJ, says the mental courts have received high marks from those who have gone through them. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Both the Gallant and Higgs governments committed to expanding mental health courts throughout the province, but none were established.

"Promises were made to me to get the mental health court across the province by each minister … but it never materialized," said Ouellet.

Mary-Ann Campbell, a professor of clinical psychology and criminal justice at UNB Saint John, said the courts have received high marks from those who have gone through them.

It's viewed as more of a parental environment, "where you have even a judge and Crown attorney who are concerned with your welfare and trying to do what works best for you, to help reduce your criminal behaviour and enhance your quality of life and deal with all your vulnerabilities," said Campbell.

"That helps them become more engaged in that process to the betterment of risk reduction."

While McKee didn't set a timeline for when the Moncton court would open, Ouellet says he is confident that this government will make it happen.

Campbell said these courts don't offer more lenient punishment, but those who go through them are often in the system longer, and are more highly supervised, than those who are processed through the regular system.

She also said it's important to point out simply having a mental illness does not make someone predisposed to commit crime, and studies have shown that people with mental illness are more likely to be the victims of crime.

'Full confidence' in premier

While McKee didn't set a timeline for when the Moncton court would open, Ouellet said he is confident that this government will be the one to extend the service.

"I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever," said Ouellet.

"I have full confidence in Premier Susan Holt and in Minister Robert McKee, and you will see it happen."

Ouellet is also confident about another long-time goal, for the province to appoint an official mental health advocate, something that was also promised in the Liberal platform in last month's election.

In 2019, the legislature voted unanimously to appoint an advocate, but it never happened.

"I want my people to be looked after," said Ouellet, who has become an unofficial advocate for many in the Moncton area fighting to get the mental health and addictions treatment they need.

"They deserve to be looked after. It is not their fault if they are suffering from mental illness, addiction and homelessness."