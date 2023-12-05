Advocate "horrified" by troubling new report showing dramatic 40% jump in youth suicide in Manitoba

A troubling new report shows that more youth in Manitoba took their lives by suicide last calendar year than in any other year on record, and that youth suicides in this province have jumped by more than 40% in a single year.

“My first reaction was that I was horrified when I saw what was in this report,” Sherry Gott, Manitoba's advocate for children and youth said on Monday.

“It shows that we have a mental health crisis in this province, and because of that crisis we are now dealing with a suicide crisis.”

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth (MACY) annual report was released on Friday, and shows that 37 Manitobans under the age of 21 died by suicide between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

That number represents a 42% increase in youth suicides from 2021-22, when there were 26 reported suicide deaths of Manitobans under the age of 21.

The data come from Manitoba's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which notifies MACY any time there is a youth death in Manitoba.

Gott said mental health issues among youth became a worsening problem in Manitoba during the pandemic when lockdowns kept many isolated and away from schools and activities, but although lockdowns are now a thing of the past, she said the negative effects they have had on people’s mental health often remains.

“There are still major lingering effects of the pandemic, because there was so much isolation and because children and youth were away from their schools and their teachers, and often from their support systems,” Gott said.

“When the lockdowns ended, it’s not like we just flipped a switch and people’s mental health was healed.”

Gott said suicide rates are also troubling because of the high number of Indigenous people who are taking their own lives in Manitoba, as data from MACY shows that since 2018, approximately 70% of youth deaths by suicide in Manitoba were of Indigenous youth, and that many of those deaths happened in First Nations communities.

Now that results of the report have been released, Gott said the next step for MACY will be to call on the provincial government to create what she said needs to be a “comprehensive youth mental health strategy” and to offer appropriate funding and resources to create that strategy.

“This is also a crisis because of the lack of support and services provided to youth,” Gott said. “That’s a big part of it, and it is very concerning. In Manitoba communities, we have a shortage of psychologists and therapists, and sadly for many it often feels like there is no way out of what they are dealing with.”

Gott added she is scheduled to meet with minister responsible for mental health and addictions Bernadette Smith in January, and will reiterate her belief in that meeting that there needs to be comprehensive mental health strategies surrounding youth in Manitoba.

“I am hoping this new government will be receptive to dealing with these issues, because you can’t look at this data and believe this is anything but a crisis. I am hoping that there will be an appropriate government response.

“The government needs to step up and create a mental health strategy so youth can stay alive.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a media release reacting to the report that he agrees the province needs comprehensive mental health strategies for youth, but said the government also can’t ignore the number of Indigenous people being affected by suicide deaths.

“This has been a longstanding issue raised by MKO Chiefs that requires immediate action through a collaborative and First Nations-led process,” Settee said. “The Government of Manitoba must engage with First Nations leadership.”

In a statement sent to the Winnipeg Sun, Minister Bernadette Smith said the province is working on what she said would be a “provincially coordinated suicide prevention strategy.”

“Our government is concerned about the devastating suicide rates of youth in Manitoba, and we are committed to ensuring more children arrive and thrive beyond their 21st birthday,” Smith said.

“We are currently implementing a provincially coordinated suicide prevention strategy including a focus on our relatives in Northern and Indigenous communities and 2SLGBTQ+ youth that are over-represented in these alarming statistics.

“We will listen to the voices of youth and make sure their needs are prioritized in our strategy.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun