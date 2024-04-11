Advocates call for end to teen gun violence

Anti-gun violence advocates, law enforcement, and lawmakers are calling for changes after an influx of teen gun violence. Freddy Barton, executive director of Safe and Sound Hillsborough, says that gun violence does not discriminate based on age. "They'll talk to each other all in a group chat or on social media and say, 'We're going to go to this neighborhood and pick handles of cars and see how many guns we can get out,' and they'll sell them back and forth to one another," Barton explained.