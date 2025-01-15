Advocates rally at State House against potential cuts to special education funding
Advocates rallied outside the State House on Tuesday for special education funding.
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.
"People don't understand the consequences."
No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there.
A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.
It's all reality TV at this point.
Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith in a borderline incoherent late-night rant after the special counsel released a report finding Trump was part of an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Apparently confusing Smith’s criminal case with an earlier investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of hi
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away a fresh bid to put independent federal agencies under direct presidential control, as the justices steered clear of a fight with implications for the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoThe high court, without comment, refused to hear an appeal from Leachco Inc., an Oklaho
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…
The president-elect has trolled his former rival at the polls by posting a viral meme parodying a conversation he had with his Democratic predecessor at the late Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Donald Trump shared the video via Truth Social on Sunday, which features himself chatting cordially with President Barack Obama while the two men were sat on the pews during Thursday’s service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. In the doctored audio, Obama is heard congratulating Trump on his recent wi
After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.
President Biden on Monday named Navy aircraft carriers after former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. “I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “When I personally delivered…
Half of the people in the U.S. drink soda every day. Find out how it affects health in the short-term and the long-term.
Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.
Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that Liberal supporters prefer Mark Carney as their next leader over a field of potential candidates.