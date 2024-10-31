AERIAL FIREFIGHTING: Tulsa company, pilot behind 10 Tanker Air Carrier

Conde Nast Traveler

Antiquity meets modern revelry in Rome on New Year's, where you needn’t look further than the nearest piazza to tap into the lively street party. For the surest thing, wander over to Circus Maximus, an ancient entertainment hub that today swaps out chariot racing for a festival on December 31 that typically features a musical lineup capped off by a fireworks finale with the Colosseum as a backdrop. Of course, being Italy, the festivities must first kick off with feasting, and multi-course restaurant menus typical to New Year’s Eve are known as cenone.