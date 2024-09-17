Aerial Footage Shows North Spain Wildfire Threatening Villages

More than 100 firefighters were battling a wildfire in Spain’s Leon province on Tuesday, September 17.

Footage released by ATBRIF, the Spanish forest firefighters, shows the blaze on Tuesday morning, threatening the villages of Tremor de Abajo and Almagarinos, according to local media.

The fire started on Monday, local media reported.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense said 102 firefighters were battling the blaze on Tuesday morning. Credit: ATBRIF via Storyful