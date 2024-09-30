Aerial Footage Shows Widespread Flooding in North Carolina Due to Helene

Floodwaters inundated areas of North Carolina on Sunday, September 29, as Hurricane Helene wrecked havoc.

This aerial footage was captured by the North Carolina National Guard, which said it was deploying “military capabilities in support of state authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow citizens.”

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden granted a request for federal assistance from the state’s governor, Roy Cooper.

Cooper said on Sunday that the National Guard were airlifting “food, water, and other needs” into counties across the western part of the state. Credit: North Carolina National Guard via Storyful