Aerial photographs show abnormal load passing through town
Aerial images have shown a convoy carrying an abnormal load through Ipswich.
The large piece of transformer equipment that allows the National Grid to provide renewable energy was escorted by police through the town.
On Sunday from about 08:00 BST, the 76m-long (249ft) load was moved from the West Bank terminal of the Port of Ipswich, leading to several road closures that started on Saturday.
The load was taken to the East Anglia THREE converter station site on Bullen Lane in Bramford.
The A14 between junctions 55 (A12/Copdock) and 56 (Sproughton) eastbound were closed for about 40 minutes while the convoy travelled along the carriageway, said National Highways: East in a X post.
Drivers are being warned to expect disruption for the next four weekends as more parts of the load are moved.
The other parts of the transformer will be moved via the same route on the following three weekends until 13-14 July.
