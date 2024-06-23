Aerial photographs show abnormal load passing through town

Aerial images have shown a convoy carrying an abnormal load through Ipswich.

The large piece of transformer equipment that allows the National Grid to provide renewable energy was escorted by police through the town.

On Sunday from about 08:00 BST, the 76m-long (249ft) load was moved from the West Bank terminal of the Port of Ipswich, leading to several road closures that started on Saturday.

The load was taken to the East Anglia THREE converter station site on Bullen Lane in Bramford.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption each weekend until 13-14 July as more parts are moved [Jeff Welch]

National Highways East shared the route the abnormal load would take in Ipswich [National Highways East]

The load travelled along Wherstead Road in Ipswich [Jeff Welch]

It was being taken to Bramford, a village on the edge of Ipswich [Jeff Welch]

The A14 between junctions 55 (A12/Copdock) and 56 (Sproughton) eastbound were closed for about 40 minutes while the convoy travelled along the carriageway, said National Highways: East in a X post.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption for the next four weekends as more parts of the load are moved.

The load led to the closure of the Felixstowe-bound A14 for about 40 minutes from just before 11:25 BST [National Highways East]

The other parts of the transformer will be moved via the same route on the following three weekends until 13-14 July.

