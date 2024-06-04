Aerial shots show Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii

STORY: :: Aerial footage shows an eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey (USGS)

:: June 3, 2024

The lava is coming from a fissure about 0.6 miles long, according to the USGS

:: Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii

The eruption is ongoing but confined to a remote area within the national park. It is characterized by a low volume of lava and does not pose an immediate threat to human life or critical infrastructure.

At present, one fissure is active; three others that were active last night have since become inactive. Additionally, numerous large ground cracks have formed near the eruption site.