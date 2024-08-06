Aerial video of Parrish after flooding

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Aussies, Germans call for 'DNA test' as moustache-laden Canadian gold medalist Ethan Katzberg sets social media ablaze
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
- FTW Outdoors
How Danny Jansen can become the first MLB player in history to play for 2 teams in the same game
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
- HuffPost
Serena Williams Slams Paris Restaurant For Allegedly Denying Her Access During Olympics
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
- Time
Faith Kipyegon Disqualified From Olympic Race
A controversial disqualification for obstruction was overturned after Team Kenya appealed.
- HuffPost UK
I Just Realised Why 2024 Olympians Ring A Bell, And It's Actually Really Touching
There's a very Parisian reason behind the celebration.
- The Canadian Press
Comaneci says Chiles' score change after inquiry was playing 'with athletes mental health'
PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.
- FTW Outdoors
MLB fans were in awe after Padres pitcher Matt Waldron recorded Statcast's lowest-ever spin rate
Padres pitcher Matt Waldron is the closest thing MLB has to an active knuckleball pitcher. The knuckleball isn't his only pitch, but when he does throw one, they're usually effective. And on Sunday, he made some Statcast history in th
- USA TODAY Sports
Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee says Jon Rahm’s Olympic collapse one of year's biggest 'chokes'
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Jon Rahm blowing a four-shot lead at the Olympics was one of the "biggest chokes of the year."
- Time
This Ukrainian High Jumper Rested in a Sleeping Bag. Then She Won Gold
Yaroslava Mahuchikh drew attention not just for her medal but also for her relaxation technique.
- HuffPost
Simone Biles And Suni Lee Make Unusual Complaint About Balance Beam Final
"It was really weird and awkward," Biles said.
- The Canadian Press
The Paris Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals are star-studded, all with a Game 7 feel
PARIS (AP) — There are NBA champions, All-Star selections and award winners all over the men's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape, eliminated from Olympics
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
- FTW Outdoors
The Phillies' Brandon Marsh astonishingly made an accidental catch despite losing track of the baseball
You never know what you're going to see in a given baseball game. And for every fan who attended Sunday's game between the Phillies and Mariners, they witnessed perhaps the luckiest catch we'll ever see. And that's not hyperbole. Brandon Marsh probably couldn't have…
- The Canadian Press
Noah Lyles wins a historically close Olympic 100-meter sprint by five-thousandths of a second
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles paced on the far end of the track, hands folded over the top of his head, wistfully looking up at a scoreboard that would, sooner or later, flash an answer he’s been seeking over three sweat-soaked years.
- The Canadian Press
Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain's Adam Peaty says they should be out
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
- CNN
Rebeca Andrade knew she could beat Simone Biles – now the whole world knows it too
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is unquestionably hard to beat, but doing so is seemingly not impossible.
- INSIDER
I attended 5 Olympic events as a regular fan. Here's what surprised me the most.
I attended five different events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Here are the things that surprised me most.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie steals the show in £1,198 purple floral frock at the Olympics
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stole the show with her vibrant appearance on day ten at the Paris 2024 Olympics. See photos.
- Canadian Press Videos
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to 'bullying' after backlash over gender misconceptions
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif said the wave of hateful scrutiny she faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her. The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous extraordinary Olympic experience Sunday night in an interview with SNTV - the sports video partner of The Associated Press.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's youngest athlete Fay De Fazio Ebert feels pride after skateboard effort
PARIS — Fay De Fazio Ebert squeezed her mom's hand, and then went for it.