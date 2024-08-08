Aerial video shows damage caused by fire at former paper mill in Hamilton
Aerial video shows damage caused by fire at former paper mill in Hamilton
Aerial video shows damage caused by fire at former paper mill in Hamilton
J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice
‘Donald Trump is losing his marbles,’ former Congressman and Republican Adam Kinzinger said
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
It's only a matter of time before you see one of these in real life.
The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
"Imagine being upset that someone didn’t want kids leaking menstrual blood onto their clothes," one OB-GYN wrote in response to the former Fox News host.
‘I can’t imagine doing something so incredibly rude and selfish,’ one person responds about the situation on Reddit
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]
The actress opens up about reclaiming her childhood home and finding domestic bliss in the September cover story of 'Better Homes & Gardens'
Sydney Weston became unresponsive while on a SkyWest Airlines flight on June 13
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
"Begrudging respect for Nancy Pelosi."
Police said the dog “is no longer in service” with the department.