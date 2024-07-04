Aerial View Shows North Calistoga Wildfire

The Toll Fire, a 41-acre wind-driven blaze in Napa County, was 50 percent contained as of Thursday, July 4, California firefighters said.

Footage released by the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit from Tuesday, July 2, shows an aerial view of the ongoing blaze.

Huge plumes of smoke are seen shrouding vegetation off the Old Lawley Toll Road near Calistoga, with fire fighting forces gathered nearby, and an aircraft circling above.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, Cal Fire said. Credit: Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit via Storyful

Video Transcript

Until 12.

July 2nd 2024 1126 hours over the Lake Napa unit toll incident sr A this fire is approximately three miles, three miles north of Calistoga currently mapped at 40.6 acres in the radical.

Now, we have the heel of the fire here and working up the left flank, pushing the direct retarded line starting here and becoming slightly indirect as it approaches the left shoulder and they're working on their way down the head.

Now switching to IR making good progress on retardant and crews are starting to make access on this right flank here.

This is the old toll road which is just west of highway 29 again, three miles north of Calistoga.