Aerials of crash on Clark Memorial Bridge
Aerials of crash on Clark Memorial Bridge
Aerials of crash on Clark Memorial Bridge
For the second time this month, a speed enforcement camera meant to catch drivers travelling too fast on Parkside Drive has been cut down on the high traffic street in Toronto's west end that's been the subject of safety concerns for years. Faraz Gholizadeh, a local resident and co-chair of community advocacy group Safe Parkside, said he noticed the speed enforcement camera had been cut down Saturday morning. Gholizadeh said he observed workers reinstalling it a day earlier, after it had been va
Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 276,487 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Honda, Hyundai. Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Toyota.
A woman who flew as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris earlier this week remains in France after causing a disturbance on a flight scheduled to take her back to the United States Saturday, according to two law enforcement sources.
Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.
OTTAWA — An investigation report into a Chinook helicopter crash that killed two Armed Forces members last year is recommending the Air Force use an automatic flight system when flying low over water at night.
The RCMP says it responded to a report of an overturned vehicle submerged in water shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 210 near Baie de L'Eau, the RCMP said Monday. Police say they responded to a report of an overturned truck that was submerged in a body of water shortly after 1 a.m. NT on Sunday.The vehicle was removed from the water and the man — who was the lone occupant — was found dead. In a statement, police said road conditi
Toronto's annual Santa Clause Parade caused extra-greasy traffic conditions, and even the NHL's Utah Hockey Club was helpless amid the chaos
The GTX80 has the same focus on luxury styling but without the big performance of other Pershings. The tradeoff equals a more fuel-efficient, highly maneuverable weekend cruiser.
Gander Deputy Mayor Bettina Ford says she's heard that people flying into Gander International Airport can end up waiting long periods to get a taxi. (Gander International Airport Authority)Travellers flying into Gander International Airport might have trouble getting into town after their flight. That's because the only taxi company is without a full complement of drivers.But the town says work is underway to address the community's transportation gaps."I've heard feedback from people that they
Apparent vandals have struck a West End speed enforcement camera for the second time in a month. City data shows the camera on Parkside Drive captures among the most speeders anywhere in Toronto. While it will likely be replaced again, road safety advocates say they're banking on a full blown road redesign proposal to make the road less dangerous. Naama Weingarten explains.
A Dodge Challenger in Nampa, Idaho went flying into the air after apparently striking a berm at a high rate of speed, destroying one home's chimney before landing on a second home's roof.
A handful of vehicles and brands introduced innovative features every buyer should consider before buying anything else.
Hesai Group, the world's largest maker of the lidar sensors that many smart cars use to map their surroundings, remains confident about expanding into international markets including Europe despite tensions about tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars. The company is assessing investment plans outside mainland China as seeks to make its lidar sensors more affordable to global customers, Andrew Fan, chief financial officer of the Shanghai-based company, told the Post. "We will actively expand abro
It disappeared 17 years ago…
Police in Australia said a woman was forced to fend off a deadly tiger snake in her vehicle while driving 50 miles per hour on a freeway outside Melbourne.
Police identified the 57-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln.
A fifty-something Russian woman who this week made headlines for sneaking onto a Paris-bound Delta flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport remains in detention in the City of Love after causing such a scene that she was removed from her flight back to the United States. The unnamed stowaway has been held at Charles de Gaulle airport since Wednesday morning, having passed security and successfully boarded a plane the night before in New York. She holds a Russian passport and U.S. green car
Tis the season!