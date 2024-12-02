Aerials of crash on Clark Memorial Bridge

CBC

The RCMP says it responded to a report of an overturned vehicle submerged in water shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 210 near Baie de L'Eau, the RCMP said Monday. Police say they responded to a report of an overturned truck that was submerged in a body of water shortly after 1 a.m. NT on Sunday.The vehicle was removed from the water and the man — who was the lone occupant — was found dead. In a statement, police said road conditi