AERIALS: Damage from Hart County, Kentucky tornado
A blast of freezing rain and snow could make for slower commute times across parts of Ontario on Thursday. Eyes on a bigger snow maker for the weekend, next.
It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday
A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake was recorded in days of near-constant tremors, which have almost emptied the famous Greek tourist haven of visitors and residents.
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain, serious mountain snow and strong winds to California that flooded roads and rivers and triggered landslides – and more rain is on the way.
OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.
Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.
Are we stuck in a never-ending pattern of cold air in Western Canada? Find out when this cold snap will end across the West
An active pattern is setting up over Atlantic Canada, bringing in back-to-back stormy systems that are sure to leave people wishing for spring
An atmospheric river is pounding Northern California with heavy rain and the threat of flooding before heading to Southern California. On Tuesday, the highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay area, where some spots have already recorded more than 3 inches of rain. The Bay area is under a flood warning and flood advisory.
The Greater Toronto Area was pummelled with 24 hours of relentless snow.
The nine-week-old northern African lion cubs have been pictured playing outside at Whipsnade zoo.
Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, which just reopened after last month's devastating Palisades Fire, is closing again Tuesday due to concerns about potential mudslides, landslides and debris flows from a prolonged atmospheric river event.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.
Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes overnight and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered emergency plans in case the hundreds of temblors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come. A coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area in case an evacuation is required, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the prime minister in Athens. “We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse,” Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.
Rain, snow impact conditions across Northern California | Updates at 11 p.m. on Feb. 4
A fungal disease and wind turbines are impacting the provincial bat population, and experts say this could have human consequences.
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion that it said it's working to accelerate in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the United States.
With forecasters predicting a weak La Niña this winter, it could mean colder and wetter weather in parts of the United States.
Even during times of good weather, Pearson airport can be pretty hectic. But, when it gets stormy outside, operations kick into high gear to ensure the continuity and safety of flights, workers and passengers