Aerials of Little Manatee River

- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Aussies, Germans call for 'DNA test' as moustache-laden Canadian gold medalist Ethan Katzberg sets social media ablaze
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
- Cosmopolitan
Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly "Furious" at Ben Affleck: "He Humiliated Her"
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious at Ben Affleck for humiliating her amid their looming divorce.
- Hello!
King Charles' one-word response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection revealed
King Charles issued Prince Harry a one-worded response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection was brought up…
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton Shreds Donald Trump's Latest Move As 'Traitorous And Pathetic'
“Even by Trump standards," wrote the former secretary of state.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s New Attack on ‘Kamabla’ Harris Is Literally Gibberish
Donald Trump unveiled his newest plan of attack against Kamala Harris on Monday night: misspelling her first name.The former president has made several attempts to undermine his surging presidential election rival, including by questioning her racial identity. He’s also road tested a series of nicknames including “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Laffin’ Kamala,” and “Crazy Kamala,” but now appears to be going in a different direction.“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because o
- HuffPost
Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
- BuzzFeed
The French Pole Vaulter Who Went Viral For Knocking The Bar Off With His Bulge Spoke Out About The Mishap
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
- The Hill
Fox News host knocks Trump: ‘You either own the markets or you don’t’
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP Running Mate
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
- The New York Times
What’s Rattling Trump: The Size of Harris’ Crowds
When former President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at his rally in Atlanta on Saturday, fog machines shot white plumes of smoke into the air, heralding his arrival. If you looked closely, you could almost imagine steam pouring out of his ears, too. All week long, something had been giving him the vapors. “Crazy Kamala,” he fumed a minute into his speech. “She was here a week ago — lots of empty seats — but the crowd she got was because she had entertainers.” Sign up for The Morning newslet
- USA TODAY Opinion
Has Harris finally broken Trump? He's flailing, glitching and running scared.
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
- FTW Outdoors
How Danny Jansen can become the first MLB player in history to play for 2 teams in the same game
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
- Hello!
Princess Kate 'made it clear' to King Charles that her children come first in royal role
Kate Middleton courageously made it clear to her father-in-law King Charles and her late grandmother-in-law the Queen that her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis come first before royal duties – exclusive
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. Preliminary modelling from the River Forecast Centre predicts water and woody debris from the flooding will reach Hope, B.C. at the head of the Fraser Valley, later Tuesday."We have some relief that the slide area has been released," Chief Joe Alphonse, chair of the Tŝilhq
- Hello!
Zara Tindall surprises in plunging dress with very new boyfriend Mike Tindall
King Charles' niece Zara Tindall went bold in a plunging pink dress at a ball with her new partner Mike Tindall in 2004, months after they started dating.
- CBC
Amber Alert ends after girl missing from Kitchener, Ont., found
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
- The Canadian Press
Romanian PM to boycott Olympics' closing ceremony after 'scandalous situation' in gymnastics ruling
PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics ’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal.
- Hello!
Prince George is the image of Charles Spencer's father in unbelievable unearthed photo
Prince George looks so much like his great-grandfather in an incredible unearthed photo. See family resemblance.
- People
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Daughter Lucie Posts Rare Photo of Her Brother Desi Jr.: 'Alive and Well'
Lucie Arnaz said her brother "just likes to stay a bit 'undercover'" in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 3.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Justice Neil Gorsuch ‘Warning’ Biden Shows He Thinks He’s Untouchable
Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoAs part of promoting his new book, Overruled, in which he criticizes excessive government regulation, Justice Neil Gorsuch was asked on Fox News about his views of the proposed reforms to the Supreme Court proposed by President Biden. In response, Gorsuch warned Americans to “be careful” about making changes to the judiciary. We should take that warning seriously, not because reforms to the Supreme Court t