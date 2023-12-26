AEW in Orlando for the holidays with a big gift: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Swerve Strickland loves to entertain, whether it’s in the ring or the studio.

His commitment, hard work and passion have led him to another big opportunity as he prepares for a ginormous match in Orlando on Wednesday, just two days after Christmas.

And what a gift for pro wrestling fans there and watching at home, when Swerve, Jon Moxley and Jay White compete in a three-way match to determine who wins the Gold League finals of AEW’s inaugural Continental Classic, a new round-robin style tournament.

Here is my video interview with Swerve, who is top level, a champion almost everywhere he has wrestled, including AEW. He discusses the Gold League finals, his pro wrestling name, his music, Chris Jericho, his program/battle with Hangman Page and more.

“AEW Dynamite” — dubbed AEW’s New Year’s Smash — will be broadcast on TBS live on Wednews from Addition Financial Arena on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando. “AEW Rampage” for TNT will be taped there as well.

The Blue League final is also part of the card. It’s Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston.

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson in the Blue League finals of the AEW Continental Classic on “AEW Dynamite” Wednesday, Dec. 27 via TBS from Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

In early November, AEW leader Tony Khan and his team introduced the Continental Classic, a round robin style tournament consisting of two leagues, Blue and Gold, with six competitors each.

Each entrant competed in five individual matches vying to become the top points earner in their league. The Blue League and Gold League finals occur on that Wednesday episode of “AEW Dynamite” from Orlando. Then the tournament winner will be crowned at “AEW Worlds End,” which is Saturday live from Long Island on pay-per-view.

AEW Worlds End PPV is Saturday, Dec. 30 from Long Island.

AEW Champ MJF vs. Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End PPV on Saturday, Dec. 30 from Long Island.

AEW Champ “Timeless” Toni Storm w/ Lutha vs. Riho at AEW Worlds End PPV on Saturday, Dec. 30 from Long Island.

About Swerve Strickland

Strickland was born in Tacoma, Washington, on September 30, 1990. His father, who was a sergeant first class cook in the U.S. Army, moved the family to Germany when Strickland was 2-months-old to live on an American military base in Frankfurt.

Strickland spent the first seven years of his life in Germany. The family returned to the United States and settled in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, where he attended Donegal High School. He danced in talent shows and excelled in football, basketball and track and field.

Story continues

Shortly after leaving high school, Strickland followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army Reserve at age 17. He carried out his basic training in South Carolina, then underwent 22 weeks of advanced training at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Georgia. He was then stationed in York, Pennsylvania, where he served as a 25U Signal Support Systems Specialist for eight years. He left in 2015.

Strickland longed to perform, and pro wrestling listed atop his ventures. He began training in that art-form at age 18. Ground Xero (Zero) Wrestling Training Academy in August 2008 in Rochester, New York, while still active duty for the U.S. military.

Swerve won the Combat Zone title, DEFY title, DEFY tag titles (with AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels), Evolve title, Lucha Underground Trios title (as Killshot with A.R. Fox & Willie Mack and The Mack & Son of Havoc), MLW title, PCW Ultra title, WWE NXT North American title, and AEW tag team titles (with Keith Lee).

Quite the resume, and he’s just 33, with plenty of shelf life left in this crazy business.

Winning the AEW Continental Classic would be huge for him, and being in AEW has been fulfilling, especially working in a company with likes of Chris Jericho. Mogul is a moniker Swerve incorporates into his pro wrestling persona, and he is inspired by Kanye West and Jericho, who have succeeded in other ventures after their initial career choice.

Swerve Strickland (AEW Pro Wrestler, Actor, Music Artist, & Mogul) is a member of the hip hop group Swerve City, and he also performs solo as Swerve the Realest, creating his own brand of music styling.

In AEW, Swerve and Prince Nana joined forces to merge/lead Mogul Embassy. That colossal contingent includes Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.

Continental Classic Rules

20-Minute Time Limit

3 Points For A Win

1 Point For A Draw

Everyone Is Banned From Ringside

AEW ON TV

“AEW Dynamite” 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TBS.

“AEW Rampage” 10 p.m. Fridays on TNT.

”AEW Collision” 8 p.m. Saturdays on TNT.

