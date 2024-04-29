AEW's Darby Allin shares gruesome photos after being hit by a bus

AEW wrestler Darby Allin is recovering after being hit by a bus.

The former TNT champion shared photos of himself sporting a bloodied nose and lip over the weekend after the accident in New York City.

Allin captioned the images: "That awkward moment when your crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus……

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

"Least I can have a good time with @raymond_pettibon_ and catch a broadway show lol."

Allin is currently off AEW television after he broke his foot during a match with Jay White on Dynamite in March.

The injury occurred just two minutes into the match after Allin attempted a front flip off the top rope and landed badly on the floor outside the ring, breaking three bones in his right foot.

Allin's injury forced him to postpone his scheduled climb of Mount Everest which he had been due to start on March 27.

He told fans on X: "Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year."

Prior to his injury, Allin had been teaming with Sting, with the legend wrestling his final match at Revolution on March 3.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Speaking to Digital Spy before the match, Allin commented on if Sting's sons Garrett Lee and Steven Borden Jr, who had been appearing on AEW TV, would be continuing with their father's legacy.

"They're not interested [in wrestling] at all," Allin said. "I've asked [Sting] I was like, 'I'm just curious, I really want to know have your sons ever tried this?' And he said, 'No, they're not interested.'

"It just wasn't a thing that they wanted to do, but I was curious because they're pretty big dudes. They should get together, become a tag team – that would be cool."



