AEW's Jack Perry makes shock return to wrestling

Jack Perry has returned to wrestling for the first time in nearly five months – but not for AEW.

The former Jungle Boy made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley show on Saturday (January 13).

Following Shota Umino's match at the event, Perry jumped the guard rail while wearing a mask and an armband which read "scapegoat". He then attacked Umino before tearing up his AEW contract.

Perry's last appearance for AEW was at All In at Wembley on August 27 where he was defeated by Hook in an FTW rules match.

Following a backstage altercation at the event between Perry and CM Punk, Perry was suspended indefinitely by AEW CEO Tony Khan.

CM Punk was eventually fired by AEW and would go on to join WWE, making his first appearance at Survivor Series in November.

Perry is the son of late Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry, who passed away in March 2019.

Perry was one of AEW's original signings, joining the company upon its formation in January 2019. He was originally billed as Jungle Boy and formed tag team Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus.

In June 2023, Perry turned heel by attacking Hook following his loss to Sanada at Forbidden Door. Perry would go on to defeat Hook for the FTW Championship before losing it back to him at All In.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK, Rampage every Saturday at 3am, and Collision every Sunday at 1am on TrillerTV with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage and Collision on TNT, and in the UK, AEW repeats air on ITV4.





