AFC Championship: Harrison Butker arrives
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker arrives at the AFC Championship Game.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker arrives at the AFC Championship Game.
This former Bruins star is on the move.
The blockbuster Mikko Rantanen/Martin Necas trade shocked the NHL. And if the Leafs can't re-sign Mitch Marner to a contract extension, he'll bring many assets back in a trade.
The Eagles and Commanders are meeting in the NFC championship game on Sunday amid warmer-than-usual temperatures in Philadelphia.
That was one way to wrap up a Friday night.
The Cowboys' hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach will have plenty of ramifications throughout the NFL. Who were the big winners and losers?
Brandon Meyer landed an all-time brutal knockout Saturday at one of the biggest bareknuckle events ever. At BKFC KnuckleMania 5, Meyer (3-2) left opponent Zedekiah Montanez (0-1) sprawled out backward on the canvas looking like a starfish as the result of a massive…
With just one vacancy with the New Orleans Saints to go, we're almost finished with the 2025 NFL coaching cycle.
The Leafs had to free up cap space and the move doesn't affect the goaltender's timeline for a return.
McCabe leveled Laine at center ice in a game in Buffalo in the 2016-17 season.
The NFL announced which officiating crew will referee the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup in the AFC championship game.
Catch all the results and top highlights from WWE's first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, featuring three champions in action.
Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.
Rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders stunned the NFC's top seed in the divisional round, upsetting the Detroit Lions 45-31 on the road to advance to the NFC championship against division rival Philadelphia. After the game, Daniels did a…
The Washington Commanders are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991 thanks to rookie superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels and a new ownership group led by Josh Harris. If you're wondering how that might make a
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka threw her racket on the sideline. She sat on her bench with a towel over her head. She then even briefly walked off the court before the trophy ceremony when her bid for a third consecutive Australian Open championship ended with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss to Madison Keys in the final Saturday.
This Edmonton Oilers defender is finding his place in the lineup.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the divisional round. Here's what we know about his status ahead of the NFC championship.
Jason Demers played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL with five separate organizations.
New York Giants owner John Mara told GM Joe Schoen how he felt if Saquon Barkley signed in Philadelphia. Here's what he said.
Colorado Avalanche trade forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury in three-way blockbuster trade including Taylor Hall and the Chicago Blackhawks