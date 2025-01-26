AFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes arrives

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.