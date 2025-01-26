AFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes arrives
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes arrives at the AFC Championship Game.
This former Bruins star is on the move.
The Cowboys' hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach will have plenty of ramifications throughout the NFL. Who were the big winners and losers?
Here's everything to know about the NFL conference championship schedule, including whether there is a Saturday game.
Here is a look at who is on the call for each NFL conference championship round game this weekend.
With just one vacancy with the New Orleans Saints to go, we're almost finished with the 2025 NFL coaching cycle.
Snyder owned the franchise for 24 years until he completed a 2023 sale to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.
That was one way to wrap up a Friday night.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Moments after Alexander Zverev's loss in the Australian Open final Sunday, a person in the stadium yelled out the names of two of the tennis star's ex-girlfriends who have accused him of physical abuse in the past, saying “Australia believes” them.
The NFL announced which officiating crew will referee the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup in the AFC championship game.
McCabe leveled Laine at center ice in a game in Buffalo in the 2016-17 season.
Everybody knew Saquon Barkley was the player the Washington Commanders most needed to stop in the NFC Championship. The Commanders knew it, fans knew it, yours truly knew it, even casual betto
New York Giants owner John Mara told GM Joe Schoen how he felt if Saquon Barkley signed in Philadelphia. Here's what he said.
Here's everything Rangers fans need to know about the NHL right now.
Catch all the results and top highlights from WWE's first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, featuring three champions in action.
Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.
The Chiefs and Mahomes are once again a topic of debate for NFL officiating.
The Washington Commanders are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991 thanks to rookie superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels and a new ownership group led by Josh Harris. If you're wondering how that might make a
As the NFL postseason winds to an end and teams prepare for the draft, more focus is going toward the Tennessee Titans and what they might do with the No. 1 overall pick. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the +120 favorite to go No. 1, and Colorado…
In a new 2025 mock draft, the Bears manage to land a top offensive tackle to protect Caleb Williams.
Pete Carroll is set to return to the sideline as a head coach following a one-year hiatus and Brian Schottenheimer and Liam Coen are ready for their first shots at running an NFL team.