Afcon 2023: Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso - Baghdad Bounedjah double salvages second draw for Algeria

Baghdad Bounedjah's 95th-minute equaliser salvaged a second point for Algeria with a draw against Burkina Faso at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Konate's header put the Stallions ahead just before half-time.

Bounedjah levelled from close range six minutes after the break but Bertrand Traore's penalty restored Burkino Faso's lead 20 minutes later.

With the two-time champions on the brink of defeat, striker Bounedjah rose highest to rescue them in added time.

The result leaves Group D finely poised, with Burkina Faso, who beat Mauritania through Traore's 96th-minute penalty on Tuesday, top on four points and on the brink of reaching the knockout stage for a second successive edition of the tournament.

Algeria - champions in 2019 - could be eliminated or reliant on being one of the four best third-placed teams in Ivory Coast if they do not secure their first win of the group stage in their third game against Mauritania in four days' time (20:00 GMT).

The Stallions had the better chances, with Steeve Yago backheeling into the path of Blati Toure, whose shot flew narrowly over the bar.

Rayan Ait-Nouri gave away the penalty after fouling Issa Kabore in the box and Traore stepped up to convert his second goal in as many games.

Bounedjah made up for shooting wide of a post during the first half by scoring twice in the second period, reacting quickest in the box when Nabil Bentaleb's effort was saved for his first.

Burkina Faso face Angola in the simultaneous final group games on Tuesday.

